The reconstruction of Hwy 10 and several intersections connected to it are now complete as the final portion of Second Street SW was reopened Monday, Nov. 16.

The new signal system at Hwy 10 and Second Street West/Wadena County Road 20 is also fully activated and MnDOT will continue to monitor and adjust the signal timing over the next few weeks, according to a MnDOT news release.

Future project on Highway 71

With this project complete, major road work could be avoided now until 2025 when MnDOT will reconstruct and improve pedestrian access along Highway 71 through Wadena. More project details to become available when known, according to the release.