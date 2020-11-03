All lanes and sidewalks on Highway 10 between Highway 71 and Birch Avenue in Wadena are now open.

The Nov. 3 opening marks the end of a two-year $12.4 million project on Highway 10, according to a MnDOT news release.

The new concrete road surface includes wider shoulders, updated city underground utilities, improved storm drainage, and safer access and mobility for motorists and pedestrians.

Second St. SW/Wadena Co. Rd. 20 will remain closed south of Hwy 10 until crew’s hook-up the city water main beneath the railroad tracks. Motorists should continue to use Hwy 71 to cross the railroad tracks in Wadena. Once installed, the new signal system at Hwy 10 and Second St. W/Wadena Co. Rd. 20 will be fully activated, according to MnDOT.

Drivers are encouraged to watch for workers and equipment as they complete this work and remove detour signs and traffic control devices throughout the area. It takes time to pack up a two-year construction project.

A final update will be shared when the last part of this project on Second Street is completed.