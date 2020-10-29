You can cast your vote for the General Election and enjoy a drive down Wadena's newly reconstructed Hwy 10 on Election Day, according to MnDOT.

The project to reconstruct the aging roadway closed down this latest portion of Hwy 10 at the end of August, but according to MnDOT Construction Project manager Kirk Allen, it will be open for driving Tuesday, Nov. 3. That brings an end to the less than convenient detour that's pushed traffic to Hwy 29 and 71 for the last two months.

Hwy 10 will be open, however, work continues on Second Street SW between Highway 10 and the railroad tracks to complete city pipe work.

"Motorists (are) to use Hwy 71 to cross RR tracks for a few more weeks," according to a Facebook message from MnDOT. "Signal system at Second Street SW/Hwy 10 will remain unactivated until Second Street SW opens."

Even more good news, according to the National Weather Service in Grand Forks, Election Day weather looks to be sunny with a high of 51. So roll down the window and enjoy a less congested drive around town.