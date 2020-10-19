After being damaged by a fire that was determined to be arson, the Star Lake bridge on County Road 41 near Dent has reopened for traffic.

The bridge was set on fire on Sept. 6. Ryan Curtis Johnson, 42, of Dent, was arrested and charged with setting the fire.

After a survey of the bridge by engineers, additional safety measures have been put in place, according to a news release from Otter Tail County. The weight restrictions for the bridge are 14 tons for conventional vehicles and 22 tons for semi-trailers. The detour along County Road 35 and Minnesota Highway 108 remains for those vehicles that exceed the weight restrictions.

According to the release, bridge load posting signs have been installed at the bridge and at all major intersections, along with 40 mph signs and the truck detour. Emergency vehicles are exempt from bridge load posting per Minnesota statute. Because of the weight restrictions, county and township equipment will not be able to plow the bridge or the adjacent roadway. A private contractor has been hired to plow snow in this area.

According to the release, the bridge is scheduled to be rebuilt in 2021 at a cost of $980,000.

Johnson has been charged on three felony counts: arson, possessing ammunition or a firearm after being convicted of a violent crime, and possessing, making, transporting, or storing an explosive or incendiary device.

According to a Forum News Service story, 20- and 30- pound propane cylinders were found under the bridge and one floating in the water that appeared to have exploded. A matchbook was also found lying in the roadway near the bridge. The Dent Fire and Rescue crew responded to the fire and put out the flames. Witnesses had noted Johnson was upset that his dog had been hit and killed by a vehicle on County Road 41, something he expressed in several Facebook messages.