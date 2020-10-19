The Minnesota Department of Transportation will begin clearing trees and vegetation within the state right-of-way on Highway 87 from North River Drive in Frazee to the west city limits of Menahga. Starting after Nov. 1 through March 2021, motorists may encounter slow-moving equipment and potential shoulder and lane closures where crews are working, according to a MnDOT news release.

Ahead of the work starting, MnDOT will host a virtual informational meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 5:30 p.m. Property owners directly impacted by the tree removals are encouraged to attend.

Residents and property owners along the highway are reminded to remove any remaining right-of-way encroachments such as fences, fence posts, signs and planters, or risk damage and/or removal by the contractor, according to the release. Mailboxes and fire numbers are exempt and do not need to be removed or relocated.

The right-of-way work is in preparation for the road construction project on Highway 87 from Frazee to the Becker/Wadena county line, which is scheduled to begin in May 2021. During construction, Highway 87 will close to thru-traffic with bridge replacements near Frazee, shoulder-widening between Frazee and Evergreen, culvert improvements and nearly 26 miles of resurfacing, as stated in the release.

To learn more about the project and for a link to the virtual meeting on Oct. 27, visit mndot.gov/d4/projects/frazee. You can also call 1-855-282-6330 to join the meeting; the access code is 146 223 9566. For those unable to attend the meeting, a recording will be posted to the MnDOT project webpage.

MnDOT invites and encourages participation by all. If you need a reasonable accommodation in order to fully participate in this event such as an ASL or spoken language interpreter or need documents in an alternate format such as braille or large print, contact Janet Miller at 651-366-4720 or email ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us. Contact Miller no later than 48 hours before the scheduled event.