The new Hwy 71 bridge over the Long Prairie River in Todd County is now open to all travelers, according to a news release from MnDOT.

The bridge project began on May 18 and did require a detour in northwest Long Prairie. The project took a few weeks longer to complete due to bridge material delays, according to the release.

The $1.9 million project provides a bridge structure to last over 60 years, improves overall drainage and provides one-mile of smoother road surface.

The project also includes a new sidewalk along the eastside of Hwy 71 that connects the current walk from Hwy 27/First Ave. NE to the north end of the bridge. The walk over the bridge ensures it is trail ready for any future city of Long Prairie plans, as the release stated.

