Sub-surface work is complete and crews will soon begin to pour concrete on the last stretch of Hwy 10 now under construction.

The hope is to start pouring around Oct. 1, weather permitting, according to a news release from MnDOT. Good weather is necessary to pour concrete.

Motorists should be alert to trucks entering-and-exiting closed work areas. Concrete work will be done in this order: main travel lanes; shoulders, curbs/gutters, medians and approaches; and pedestrian walks.

Crews are hooking-up underground electrical wiring for the new signal system at Second St. W and Hwy 10.

MnDOT said this project remains on schedule and they look forward to opening all the new lanes, sidewalks and accesses through Wadena in mid-October.

Until the work is complete, a detour remains as a portion of Hwy 10 is closed to all traffic. Hwy 10 is closed to all traffic between First St. NW and Birch Ave. NW, at the Wadena County fairgrounds. Motorists to follow a signed detour along Hwy 71 Wadena, Hwy 29 and Otter Tail Co. Rd. 75, east of Bluffton. The detour adds one mile to trip. Motorists will encounter: