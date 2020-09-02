Central Minnesota Credit Union’s Wadena branch is undergoing a full remodel that will double the square footage of the existing branch by November 2020.

As one of CMCU’s first branches to receive this type of upgrade, the remodeled facility will have increased technology services with self-service options, according to a CMCU news release. Some of the new features include depositing cash or checks, picking the denomination of bills and making loan payments. Another advanced feature is eye scanning, which makes it easier to conduct transactions.

In addition to the larger facility and new technology, the same friendly CMCU staff will be available.

“I can’t wait to showcase our new branch to the Wadena community later this year,” CMCU Wadena Branch Manager Kelly Wong said in the release. “The remodel is going to be awesome – with expanded office space and new features I know the community and our members will enjoy.”

Outside the branch are two brand new ATM’s that have enhanced technology which allow members to make deposits, cash checks and select bill denominations as well as the option of connecting with a live CMCU teller. The new ATM is currently up and running in the parking lot.

While the branch is closed until construction is complete, staff members are currently working in a temporary trailer in the parking lot. Members can make appointments for the New York Mills or Perham locations.