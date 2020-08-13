The next phase of Hwy 10 construction includes a detour for Hwy 10 traffic, which will take traffic onto Hwy 29 with the addition of traffic lights at Otter Tail County Road 75. The lights are currently operating with the detour beginning the last week of August, weather permitting on the Hwy 10 progress, according to a Wadena Police Department news release.

For the construction on Hwy 10 in the city of Wadena, they will be detouring west bound Hwy 10 traffic out on Hwy 29, then north onto County Roadd 75, then west again onto Hwy 10. And the same in reverse order coming into town for southbound Hwy 71 and east bound Hwy 10.

The west side of town from Second St. SW to Birch Ave. NW will be closed. The only traffic in and out will be local, and substantially less than normal, according to the release.



"To add to this, traffic will substantially increase along that route (Hwy 29), because of the potato plant beginning their harvest with heavy trucks in September, and the start of school September 8th. There will be more traffic due to school as the buses are only allowed to operate at 50% capacity, therefore relying on more parents to drive their children into the school rather than use the bus if they can," Wadena Chief of Police Naomi Plautz said in the release.



The traffic lights can be on timers, motion sensors or both, according to the release. If there is a problem, the lights will default to flashing red. The traffic lights are set near the side of the road where traffic does travel under them, according to Plautz.



The temporary lights will be in place through the end of the construction project around October, and are under the control of All State Traffic not MnDOT.

