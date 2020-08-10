If you take a look beyond the Hwy 10 construction, you’ll find an abundance of remodeling and new buildings along the highway. The projects will continue into the fall though owners are glad to see their new projects become a reality.

John’s Car Care

Owners Tony and Jacqueline Wegscheid added a turn around space for truck drivers, which Tony said drivers are “really happy” with the addition as there is three to four times the amount of space. The new diesel pumps are placed at an angle for truck drivers to easily exit onto the road heading west. The space is also coordinated for parking and the car wash line.

Though not part of the original plan, the old diesel pumps were closed for about a month in June while being removed, according to Wegscheid.

“I’m ready for the road to be done so we can finish up what we need to do and kind of get things back to normal,” Wegscheid said.

After the sidewalk is complete, projects like filling in concrete will be finished.

“We’re just trying to get things up to snuff and get it to where we can kind of not have to worry about it for awhile again,” Wegscheid said.

Lunde Auto Sales

On the corner of Hwy 10 and SW Second St., the new building for Lunde Auto Sales is under construction with a hope to open in the fall, according to Mark Lunde. The project is about two weeks behind due to material delays. While Nicole Lunde purchased the old Carter Oil building and received a Fix-Up Loan for the building’s exterior, contractors said the foundation was not usable, according to Mark. The building is now a shed for another community member.

“We had hoped to keep that (Carter Oil building), that was our goal but after many contractors looked at it they just said the foundation was too bad, literally it was tipping over from not just one side but the back side and the west side were both caving in,” Mark said.

The new construction replaces that building with a new shop, signs and lighting. The $15,000 Fix-Up Loan was still able to be used.

The main sale lot will also be at this location though the smaller size will be a challenge, Mark said.

“One of the real things for me of buying that location was I consider the main drag of Wadena, the Hwy 10 of Wadena to be a spot that we should be proud of and … (that corner) didn’t look favorably upon the city,” Mark said.

The plans are not finalized for where the second car lot will be and what will happen with their current location at 218 NW Ash Ave., according to Mark. Lunde Auto Sales has been at their current location for about four years.

McDonald’s

In the beginning stages of their remodel project, McDonald’s has started on the exterior and parking lot with the interior projects including the entire lobby and front counter area, according to supervisor Diane Lee. The drive-thru will remain open.

This location has been here for about 24 years with minor remodel projects like replacing wallpaper and a bigger addition of the beverage cell about 12 years ago, according to Lee. Lee said the current project will modernize the space.

“Just for it to be done,” Lee said about what she is looking forward to with the project. “Remodels get a little hectic trying to work around all the construction people and you know but it’s definitely worth it.”

The project will be completed in September though the lobby will not open right away due to the COVID-19 measures in place, Lee said.

Moore Sensational Looks

“Things are going really well,” said owner Kelsey Moore.

After a fire in February deemed the old building a total loss, Moore Sensational Looks and Comfort Care Massage will be returning to their new building by the end of August, according to Moore. The new building will be slightly bigger than the previous with an additional room for the massage business and a third salon station.

“This is where I’ve been for six years so to be back in that location will be great,” Moore said.

The exterior of the building is complete with new siding and brick and the interior has new flooring, cabinets, doors and trim being added over the next week. With their current location in the Wadena Family Dental building, the business hours will not be impacted, according to Moore.

Todd-Wadena Electric Cooperative

With a new headquarters project at their current location, Todd-Wadena Electric Cooperative President and CEO Dan Carlisle said the project is on schedule and on budget. Since beginning in April, the headquarters is framed up with the roof shingled, concrete poured, heating tubes installed and windows and doors coming in the next week.

“It’s very exciting to see the dream and the planning come to reality and we can see some light at the end of the tunnel,” Carlisle said.

Carlisle said the “perfect storm” of the pandemic and construction have included some issues with members being able to call in since member services and finance staff members have been working remotely. Throughout the pandemic, their remote answering service Cooperative Response Center based in Texas and southern Minnesota was used. Starting the week of Aug. 3, TWEC receptionists are answering phones in-person. The operations staff members have worked on site besides a few weeks at the beginning of the pandemic, according to Carlisle.

“We’re trying to limit the exposure especially with losing the shop that was demolished … to make room for the new building and that’s where our line crews headquartered so with that shop going down and going away, they’ve now moved in with us and in order to maintain social distancing and the like we’re very crowded right now,” Carlisle said.

The staff is expected to move into the new headquarters in November.

