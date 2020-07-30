The Hwy 10 reconstruction remains on track as crews were able to pour the westbound lane of traffic this week.

All traffic remains diverted to the eastbound lanes until about mid-August when the new road and sidewalks are set to open from west of Hwy 71 to Co. Rd. 4. Crews have begun the concrete sidewalks, entrances, medians and curbs/gutters along the new stretch of road. This major part of the project coming to completion means this project will start the final stage of construction.

This means that stretch of road you've come to enjoy, namely the Second Street NW intersection will be closed and torn to pieces, causing both directions of Hwy 10 to close starting Aug. 17. This last phase of reconstruction stretches from First Street NW to Birch Ave. NW, at the Wadena County fairgrounds.

Hwy 10 detours between Wadena and Bluffton

Once that last road closure takes place drivers will have to be prepared for a new detour.

The Hwy 10 detour uses Hwy 71 , Hwy 29 to Otter Tail County Road 75 back to Hwy 10 near Bluffton. Here's what to expect:

Plan on stops, delays at peak travel times, or when a train goes through the area,

A temporary traffic signal at Hwy 29/County Road 75,

A temporary all-way stop at Hwy 10/County Road 75,

Hwy 10 will be open to locals between County Road 75 and Birch Avenue NW; however, Hwy 10 will be closed to ALL users in the work area between Birch Avenue NW and First Street NW in Wadena

Pedestrian walks will close, follow detour signs

Second St. W closes to Hwy 10

Crews will reconstruct the intersection and RR crossing. Detour reverses to use Hwy 71 signal.

Second Street SW uses Hwy 29 and Hwy 71

Second Street NW uses Juniper Avenue and Hwy 71

Look forward to all the new lanes, sidewalks and accesses opening through Wadena by late October.

