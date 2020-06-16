On Monday, June 15, crews shifted both directions of the highway onto the newly constructed eastbound Hwy 10 as they begin work on the westbound lanes. Motorists should expect narrow lanes, access detours and flaggers with the traffic shift in place through August, according to a Minnesota Department of Transportation news release.

Hwy 71 access will continue to be closed to Hwy 10 as crews reconstruct the intersection and railroad crossing. Motorists should follow detour signs.

Throughout the project, crews have reconstructed the eastbound lanes, updated city utilities and installed new sidewalk. Work is expected to be complete in October, according to the release.

To learn more about this project, visit www.mndot.gov/d3/wadena/.