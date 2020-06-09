Monday, June 8, road construction crews began the second phase of work repaving County Road 83 between Highway 10 and Lakewood’s employee entrance. As a result, access to Lakewood’s main clinic and hospital will be available only from Warner Road and County Road 83.

This portion of the project is expected to last approximately 10 days. To access Lakewood’s Main Campus, patients and staff will need to use Warner Road (north) and County Road 83. Entrance to all Main Campus parking lots will be via the employee/deliveries entrance.