As traffic remains on the westbound side of Hwy 10, construction crews added 1,500 cubic yards of concrete for the new road on the eastbound side, according to a Minnesota Department of Transportation news release.

The utilities including new storm and sanitary sewer, gas and water main pipes have been placed underground as of May 27, according to the release.

An additional project, redoing the railroad crossing on Second Street, will come after Hwy 71 is reopened, according to MnDOT project manager Kirk Allen.

The scheduled projects continue on with first phase projects that “fell into place,” though, each phase includes variables such as findings underground, weather and subcontractors who may not be as easily available for the second and third phase, according to Allen.

Traffic is scheduled to shift to the eastbound side in mid-June, according to the release.