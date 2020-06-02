New crosswalk signals were added on Colfax Ave SW adjacent to the elementary and middle/high schools on SW Third and Fifth Street on Thursday, May 28. The signals are pedestrian activated and strobe yellow and white for approximately 20 seconds.

“The reason that these are a good safety feature is because they aren’t lit up all the time, they only light up when a pedestrian is there,” said Wadena Chief of Police Naomi Plautz.

The police, city and schools added the installation as a part of the elementary school improvement project along with the “No parking” signs by the elementary school. Both were approved by MnDOT with the school and city paying for the signals.

While the crosswalks might not be widely used until the fall, they will have heavy traffic nine months out of the year, according to Plautz.