Those driving through Wadena over Memorial Day weekend may have found traffic a bit heavier than usual.

To call it heavy would be the understatement of the year, according to Wadena Chief of Police Naomi Plautz. She can understand people having to stop and wait for green light once or twice. But she heard from one individual who had watched eight green lights before they were able to scramble through the intersection.

The added congestion of Memorial Day weekend traffic mixed with the fact that Hwy 71 and First Street NE crossings were closed made for an extremely long line of traffic at Hwy 10 with vehicles backed up towards Sunnybrook Park. Those looking to go north or south were wrapped well up into Hwy 29 making it almost impossible to get into a flow of traffic aside from the kindness of some drivers letting others in.

Despite the excess in traffic, no crashes were reported and Plautz said they hadn't written citations for traffic violations.

Plautz said the traffic was backed up partially because her guidance was not followed when she asked MnDOT to set the traffic lights to allow more traffic to flow through Second Street SE. She hopped out and started directing traffic Friday morning until MnDOT personnel arrived and switched the light programming to maintain a green light for three minutes for one direction at a time both north and south, whether anyone was coming or not. But throughout much of the day, traffic was fairly steady through the three minutes.

The timing of those lights continues for the time with a constant green for about 3 minutes northbound and about 2.5 minutes southbound. Meanwhile the east to west traffic on Hwy 10 is based on a sensor with a maximum green light of about 2 minutes. Plautz explains it's not perfect as traffic patterns change throughout the day and from day to day, however, she said it is a change that should improve traffic flow for local traffic while putting more pressure on those simply traveling through Wadena on Hwy 10.

"There's just no one-size-fits-all for every hour of the day," Plautz said.

This switch backed up traffic more on Hwy 10 on Friday, but by Tuesday, traffic was more or less back to normal. The extended green lights for Second Street were to remain in effect for the time, according to Wadena City Administrator Janette Bower.

While that fix seems to have improved traffic, First Street NE could be reopening by the end of the week, further improving options of travel for local residents. While everything is subject to change, Bower said MnDOT has shared that when Second Street is closed for reconstruction, later this construction season, Hwy 71 will be reopened.

As of the last construction meeting, Thursday, May 21, the project was ahead of schedule. Tuesday, May 26, was the first day the project has seen significant rainfall during the work week.

Plautz offers advice to drivers needing to make it to an appointment on time.

"Plan ahead. Make sure you have plenty of time to get to your destination," Plautz sad.

And some safety and courtesy rules.

"If stopped in traffic, do not stop in an intersection," Plautz added. "If you want to get out of traffic do not make a u-ey."

"Keep a cool head."

Plautz agrees it's a bit of a mess right now, but she reminds everyone that when it's done, traffic safety and flow is going to be at its best. At least until the four lane project is complete through Wadena.

On that note, Dist. 9A Rep. John Poston recently shared that the current proposed bonding bill does contain $50 million for a four-lane project through Wadena. It also contains funding for intersection work at the planned new Tri-County Health Care facility west of Wadena. Poston expects the Legislature to meet in a special session starting June 12. He feels strongly that if there is a bonding bill approved, that the Hwy 10 funds will be a part of it.

"I'm very optimistic that we are going to finally get this over the finish line," Poston said.

Poston expressed confidence despite the projected deficit for the state.

"The one thing about bonding right now, we can borrow money probably cheaper than ever before," Poston said. "The other good thing about it is it will create jobs. These will be good paying, good benefit jobs."

Poston says the current Hwy 10 reconstruction paves the way for a four-lane road to be added in the next construction season.