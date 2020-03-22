Commissioners, on Tuesday, April 7, approved bids for two road resurfacing projects including 21 miles of County Road 130 (north Wadena to Bluegrass) and 1,361 feet of CSAH 17 (Menahga).

The County Road 130 project extends from Hwy 71 to CSAH 23 near Bluegrass and includes bituminous overlay and aggregate shouldering.

Commissioners approved the low bid from Central Specialties Inc. of Alexandria for $429,189.32 for the County Road 130 project. That bid was about 9% over the engineer's estimate. A bid from Anderson Brothers Construction Co. came in 29% over estimate and a bid from Mark Sand and Gravel Co. was 42.51% over the estimate.

The CSAH 17-Stocking Lake Road project extends from Fern Ave. to 155 feet east of Ironwood Ave. in Menahga. Commissioners approved the low bid of $197,482.10 from Ferguson Brothers Excavating of Alexandria. That bid was 1.67% under the engineer estimate of $200,842. Other bids came in over the estimate including: Anderson Brothers (12% over), Central Specialties (26.54% over), and Mark Sand and Gravel (69.95% over).

These projects are expected to begin this summer, however an exact start date has not yet been determined, according to Assistant

County Engineer Darin Fellbaum.