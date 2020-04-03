The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) announced today, April 2, that they will be undertaking 188 road and bridge projects statewide in 2020 to help maintain the state's roads and bridges, improve safety and support construction jobs across the state.

Some of the 188 projects have already begun and others such as the work on Highway 5 around the Minnesapolis-St. Paul International Airport will be proceeding ahead of schedule due to the current reduction in traffic columns as the state combats the COVID-19 pandemic.

MnDOT will be working on an additional 66 projects to make improvements to airports, ports, transit, and railroad outside of the state road construction program.

Governor Tim Walz has provided an exemption for workers engaged in roadway construction, maintenance, and utility projects in the Stay at Home Executive Order 20-20.

MnDOT construction projects include:

MnDOT District 4 Northwest Minn:

Highway 1 and Highway 31- eight different projects will be taking place in the vicinity of Thief River Falls. The projects will be coordinated to limit the overall impacts through staging and shared detours.

Highway 72 in Baudette- the start of a multi-year project to replace the Internation Bridge. The old bridge will be demolished and removed.

Highway 2- Resurfacing will take place between Bena and Ball Club, and construction of a multi-use trail in Bena to improve pedestrian safety.

Highway 200 near Laporte- reconstruction and raise grade will take place in order to improve safety and reducing the impact of flooding.

Central (MnDOT District 3)

I-94 Maple Grove to Clearwater – Resurface road, replace/construct bridges, add lanes and improve access along 39 miles of I-94.

Hwy 10 Wadena – Reconstruct Hwy 10 from Birch Avenue to east of County Road 4 in the city of Wadena; includes sidewalks, accesses and utilities.

Hwy 47 Isle to Ogilvie – Reconstruct 22 miles of road surface, improve road access and update drainage between Hwy 27/47 in Isle and Hwy 23 in Ogilvie. Replace two bridges near Ann Lake.

Hwy 24 Annandale – Reconstruct from Hwy 55 to Poplar Avenue in Annandale; includes pedestrian sidewalks and city utilities

West central (MnDOT District 4)