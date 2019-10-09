All lanes of Highway 10 were reopened Thursday, Oct. 10, in Wadena, ending a detour that's been in place since late August.

In spring 2020, mainline construction will resume in the city. Crews were to begin removal of the detour today, Oct. 10. MnDOT reminds drivers to be on alert for changes, watch for heavy moving equipment and removal of temporary signs and barricades.

So far, crews have resurfaced the two-lane segment of Highway 10 east and west of Wadena, installed left-turn lanes at Highway 10/Otter Tail County Road 75, reconstructed Highway 10 between Wadena County Road 4/Sunny Brook Road and Harry Rich Drive, and replaced underground drainage structures near Union Creek.

Work operations on the $12.4 million Highway 10 improvement project will resume between Birch Avenue NW and Wadena County Road 4 in April, 2020. The traffic schedule is as follows:

· April through August: Reconstruct both eastbound and westbound lanes. Both directions of Highway 10 will be shifted onto either side of the road.

· September through October: Highway 10 will close and will be detoured while crews reconstruct the road.

Once the two-year project is complete in fall 2020 it will provide a smoother ride, improve pedestrian and motorist accessibility and safety and update city utilities, according to the MnDOT news release. For more information about the Highway 10 project in Wadena, or to sign up for project email updates, visit mndot.gov/d3/wadena/ .

MnDOT shared a thanks to the local communities for their continued patience during this ongoing Highway 10 project.