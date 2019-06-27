Construction update: All Hwy 10 lanes open through July

August detour

Both directions of Hwy 10 will close and a detour between Wadena CR 4/Sunny Brook Rd and Harry Rich Dr in Wadena will be in place so crews can replace underground drainage structures near Union Creek. The detour uses Harry Rich Dr and CR 4/Sunny Brook Rd. The detour is scheduled from early August to early September.

Access to businesses and residents will be open, however expect changes.

Future projects

Most of the mainline work/detours between 3rd St W and CR 4 will be done in 2020. In preparation, however, plan to see workers, equipment and periodic lane or shoulder closures in Wadena this year.

MnDOT will host an informational open house for the 2020 construction work through Wadena.