No parking on parade route starts at 5 p.m.
You can start parking your chairs near the parade route, but drivers are reminded there is no parking of vehicles along the parade route starting at 5 p.m. tonight in Wadena.
The June Jubilee Parade starts at 7 p.m. but there is a no parking order in from 5 - 9 p.m. this evening along the route and detour route.
Review the included map for those streets not to be parked on.
The blue streets include the parade route, while the green streets are the detour.