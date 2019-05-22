Hwy 10: Demo work nears completion

First to go down during demolition was the former Albers Realty location across from Todd Wadena Electric Cooperative. Next up was the Orton's car wash along with concrete fuel cradles just off Second Street. Demolition and removal, including asbestos removal took place at the Ferrellgas property. Orton's gas station and canopy area was demolished and work continued to remove the concrete at that location as of press time on Tuesday, May 21. With those projects complete, another big step needed is the completion of CR 4 and its realignment onto Hwy 10.

Wadena County highway engineer Ryan Odden mentioned last week, with the completion of curb and gutter on the location, pavement should be coming by the end of the month.

That roadway will be needed once the mill and overlay projects begin to the east and west of Wadena.

Mill and overlay

Both directions of Hwy 10 in the two lane area from Bluffton to Birch Ave., and CR4 to Oink Joint Road, will have single lane closures, flaggers with use of a pilot car in rural areas, as they resurface both east and west of Wadena.

MnDOT project manager Matt Indihar said the mill and overlay project is scheduled to begin by June 10. Once that work begins, the project must be completed within 60 calendar days, or at the latest Aug. 5, 2019.

"Within that is also the reconstruct of the Hwy 75 intersection, we're widening that to add a left turn lane in," Indihar said.

After the mill and overlay work is done, stage 1 of urban reconstruct will begin. That shuts down Hwy 10 from the new CR 4 to Harry Rich Drive.

Both directions of Hwy 10 will close between Wadena CR 4/Sunny Brook Rd and Harry Rich Dr in Wadena to replace underground drainage structures near Union Creek. A detour uses Harry Rich Dr and CR 4/Sunny Brook Rd during this work.

"Between there we will work on getting our storm sewer project started and building a new road up to CR 4," Indihar said.

Indihar noted that there is no widening of the highway in this mill and overlay portion to the east and west of town.

That's basically it for 2019 work.

2020 work

Construction schedules for 2020 are a little flexible at this point, but here's an estimate for the final portion of the work.

Reconstruction from First Street NW to CSAH 4

• South half of Hwy 10 - April 13 to June 12, 2020

• North half Hwy 10 - June 15 to Aug. 31, 2020

• Reconstruction from west end of Wadena to 1st St. NW - Sept. 1 to Oct. 16, 2020

• Construction completion date - Oct. 16, 2020

Indihar said the roadway in this urban portion of the project will be about 30 feet wider to the back of the sidewalk, but that this project remains two lanes, not four lanes. That includes a new concrete center median with the center turn lanes.

"It's still just striped as one lane in either direction for through traffic," Indihar said.

"It's not going to be a true four lane," according to James Gillach, district 3 communications director for MnDOT. "It will be a wider road, wider shoulders, turn lanes and a concrete median barrier. One of the functions of the concrete median barrier is to give pedestrians a safe place as they are crossing the road."

"There's been a lot of talk about making it a four-lane, but this design is the right design at the right time," Gillach noted.

The entire project bid came in at $12.35 million.

Gillach encourages the community to sign up for email updates, which you can do on their website. MnDOT is planning an open house at some point, possibly over the winter, before the next major project gets started.