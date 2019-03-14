Road restriction maps showing locations of weight-restricted routes are listed at mndot.gov/loadlimits. Click on Spring Load Restrictions and then any of the mapping options.

Overweight permits for more than 80,000 pound gross vehicle weight will continue and new permits will be issued if all axle and group weights are legal.

Ending dates for spring load restrictions are variable and based on how weather is affecting roadway strength.

MnDOT will report start and end dates on its 24-hour automated message center at 1-800-723-6543 for the U.S. and Canada, and locally at 651-366-5400 for the Minneapolis/St. Paul area.

For questions about legal axle weight during spring load restrictions or the gross vehicle weight schedule, call the Minnesota Department of Public Safety's Commercial Vehicle Enforcement at 651-350-2000. For questions about oversize/overweight loads/permitting call MnDOT's Freight and Commercial Vehicle Operations — Oversize/Overweight Permits at 651-296-6000 or email ofcvopermits.dot@state.mn.us

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.