Streets around the Wadena-Deer Creek Elementary School were closed shortly after a report of a gas leak at that location just before 4 p.m., Friday, Aug. 2.

A construction worker called in the report after hitting a gas line at about 3:45 p.m. Wadena Fire Department, Wadena Police and Wadena County Sheriff's Department were blocking traffic from entering the site. Tri-County Ambulance was also on the scene as a precaution.

Construction workers and the public on scene were directed away from the site until the gas leak could be resolved.