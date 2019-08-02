Work to reconstruct a portion of Hwy 10 in Wadena has been delayed two weeks to start again on August 19.

At that time, both directions of Hwy 10 will close and detour between Wadena Co. Rd. 4/Sunny Brook Rd. and Harry Rich Dr. in Wadena to replace underground drainage structures near Union Creek. The detour uses Harry Rich Dr. and Co. Rd. 4/Sunny Brook Rd. All lanes will reopen by mid-October. Motorists may encounter temporary shoulder or sidewalk closures, with crews working in various areas for the full duration of this project, according to a MnDOT news release.

Portions of Hwy 10 to the east and west of town, including from Union Creek east to the four-lanes and from the Wadena County fairgrounds to the west four-lanes were completed in early summer. Installation of left-turn lanes at the Hwy 10/Otter Tail CR 75 intersection west of Wadena was also completed. There has been a pause in action that was slated to restart after WeFest events were complete, but a recent update pushed back the start another two weeks.

Project manager with MnDOT Matt Indihar said that the delayed start is allowing the contractor time to complete another road project.

"It won't effect them getting the work done," Indihar said.

Indihar said that the next phases of the project won't look as fast as the previous overlay work. The remaining work involves road work and underground utilities.

"There's a lot more people working in a confined place," Indihar said.

The remainder of the work on Hwy 10 for this project is set to begin in April of 2020. It includes that stretch from County Road 4 to the fairgrounds, including the intersections of Hwy 71 and Second Street. The work is meant to :

Improve access and traffic flow, includes a concrete median and widened shoulders

Upgrade pedestrian sidewalks and approaches.

Upgrade city storm sewers and install new LED street lighting.

Replace the signal systems at Second St W and Hwy 71.

Upgrade the railroad crossings on Hwy 71 and Second St W.

The whole project was awarded to Landwehr Construction at a cost of $12.35 million. Landwehr Construction, of St. Cloud. is to perform much of the utility work and preparations while Anderson Brothers, Brainerd, does the paving.

Open House

An informational open house for the 2020 construction work through Wadena is scheduled for 4:30 - 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the gym in the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center in Wadena.

You are welcome to come at anytime as there is no formal presentation planned, according to a MnDOT release. You can receive project detour and work details, see aerial layouts and meet project staff.