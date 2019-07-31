A new stairway is scheduled to go in leading to the Patridge River at Old Wadena Park, possibly just in time for the Old Wadena Rendezvous scheduled Aug. 10 and 11.

Parks administrator Deana Malone sought and was granted approval for the work by Wadena County Commissioners Tuesday, July 23. The cost to replace the stairs was $8,871.40, which includes four landings, a feature that offers a safer walk into the river bottom. Jeff Lausten Construction will be completing the work. They indicated an Aug. 8 completion date was possible. The project is funded by the Park Reserve Fund.



