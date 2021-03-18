ST. PAUL — Nearly every shuttered landfill that state regulators monitor in Minnesota has contaminated groundwater sources with chemicals known as PFAS, according to new findings released Thursday, March 18.

More than half of dumps have caused contamination at levels exceeding state safety guidelines, according to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. Officials say that drinking water supplies across the state will have to be monitored for signs of the "forever chemicals," which can be hazardous to human health, as a result.

"These closed landfills are throughout the state. They are in suburbs, Greater Minnesota, regional centers and small rural communities. They are next to our homes, our businesses and our farms," MPCA Commissioner Laura Bishop said during an online news conference Thursday. "While the MPCA has addressed it where we have found it in a few drinking water wells, we also do not have that complete picture of the reach and impact of contamination."

The MPCA has found perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances coming from sites belonging to its closed landfill program at a time when the consequences of their widespread use are coming more clearly into focus. The manmade chemicals have been popular with manufacturers for decades and can be found in everything from nonstick cookware coating to fire-extinguishing foam.

But PFAS can leach away from products containing them after they are discarded and, because they do not decompose easily, linger or even recirculate throughout the environment. They turn up occasionally in human blood samples.

Officials say they have now been identified in groundwater sources near 98 of the 101 landfills recently tested by the MPCA. Fifty-nine of them — more than half of the 110 total landfills in the agency's monitoring program — were found to have caused contaminations at levels above what is considered safe to drink.

Another 15 were linked to contaminations of levels 15 times above the safety limit. In one extreme case, involving the Gofer Landfill outside of Fairmount, PFAS were found in groundwater sources at concentrations 1,300 times greater than the limit.

Not every groundwater source sampled by the MPCA is used for drinking water, officials said, but that doesn't rule out the possibility that more drinking water supplies have been impacted by PFAS than are presently known.

MPCA Assistant Commissioner Kirk Koudelka during Thursday's news conference pointed to the Northwoods Landfill near Ely to illustrate that point. A water well near the dump that serves the neighboring transfer station was found to contain unsafe levels of PFAS, he said, but there are three other wells within a mile of the site that still need to be tested. (Workers at the station are being given bottled water to drink.)

"Northwoods is an example of about 60 sites that we have where we have not been able to sample all the nearby drinking water wells to determine if their are potential exposure pathways to residents of Minnesota," Koudelka said.

