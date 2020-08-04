A newly formed group of Otter Tail County residents is encouraging residents and businesses to turn off outdoor lights Aug. 11-13 and head out to their yards to watch the annual Perseid meteor showers.

“It’s actually a month-long event but these three days are the most active,” said Jody Augustadt, chair of Starry Skies Otter Tail County. “If the sky is dark enough and clear enough, they will see about a meteor a minute. It may be more than that.”

The group is calling it the First Annual Star Party.

When sky watchers get a glimpse of a darkened sky, Augustadt hopes that they will want more of it. Natural dark skies have faded above many populated places on earth, and researchers say that many people have never seen the Milky Way.

“I had wonderful memories of watching the Milky Way as a child, which 90% of the world doesn’t see today because of light pollution,” Augustadt said, who lives in Battle Lake and has witnessed changes over the years. “When we first purchased the property 13 years ago, it was really a dark sky and today the lake is lit up like it’s an amusement park. There’s a person across the lake whose light shines right into my bedroom window and they don’t shut it off. Ever.”

The Otter Tail County chapter is hoping to reach out not just to Otter Tail County residents, but to surrounding counties as well. It has formed as a small branch of Duluth’s chapter of the International Dark Sky Association, created in 1988 by astronomers to challenge the spreading of artificial light in the night sky.

It wasn’t until fairly recently in history that humans began to use artificial light. Candles and gas lamps were common in the 1800s, but it wasn’t until the 1900s that the electric grid and batteries began making it possible to spread artificial light even in the most remote areas.

Starry Skies Otter Tail County will host a public Zoom meeting at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9, with experts from Starry Skies Lake Superior. Topics of discussion include the star party and light pollution in Otter Tail. For the location and passcode, visit starryskiesotc.org.

“It’s shocking to look at a light pollution map and realize that our entire county is aﬀected by light pollution,” it says on its website. “No one in Otter Tail County can see a truly dark sky.”

Besides encroaching on people’s ability to see the night sky, artificial light affects the world in other ways, the group says. Among them:

It disrupts natural cycles of plants, insects and wildlife by interfering with wildlife migratory and breeding patterns.

Unnecessary outdoor lighting wastes energy and contributes to greenhouse gas emissions.

It can contribute to unsafe driving conditions, particularly for older motorists.

Exposure to artiﬁcial light can be detrimental to human sleep patterns and wellbeing.





The group says it isn’t asking that people never use light at night, but that they use forms that help preserve the darkness. Instead of the all-night lights on poles, for instance, adopt a motion-sensing light. Instead of having a light that casts its light upwards, use shields that direct it toward the ground. They also suggest using warm-colored lights instead of bluish lights and, yes, turning lights off when they’re not in use.

“Solar lights have made it possible for people to put lights where before it wasn’t possible, like on docks and the ends of boat lifts,” said Kristi Kuder, co-chair of Starry Skies Otter Tail County.

Kuder spent summers in Otter Tail County from the time she was a child back in the 1960s.

“I can remember looking towards the northeast where the Perseids are from me, and right now in that line of view are Perham’s lights,” she said. “It didn’t used to be like that.”

She said she hopes the star party will give people a chance to see the night sky and realize it’s not something to fear, but something to inspire.

“It’s amazing and humbling to be able to see how big it is,” she said. “It’s safe. It’s a beautiful time to be up and about.”

The meteor showers occur when the planet moves into the dust trail left by the comet Swift-Tuttle. The best time to see them is just after midnight and before dawn, especially after the moon has set or before it has risen.



