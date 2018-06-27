Senior health clinics coming to area

Clinics at Wadena County Public Health will be held the second Wednesday monthly 8:30-11:30 a.m. starting July 11 and 25.

Health screening including blood pressure, foot care, health information and referrals are provided. There is a $15.50 fee for foot care. Bring your Minnesota Health Plan card if you have one.

Services are by appointment only. To make an appointment call Wadena County Public Health at (218) 631-7629.