Rural Minnesota CEP to host Wadena Area Job Fair in April

WADENA — Rural Minnesota Concentrated Employment Program Inc. of Wadena will be hosting a “Wadena Area Job Fair” from 1 to 5 p.m. April 12 at the Wadena Armory, 517 Jefferson St. N.

Students are invited to attend the job fair from 1 to 2:30 p.m. that day, and the fair will be open to the public from 3 to 5 p.m.

Job fair attendees can expect to meet with local employers looking to hire, explore various careers by talking with the businesses in attendance and be registered for door prizes.

The Big Ideas truck also will be at the job fair. The truck, which is a mobile learning lab, is a semi-trailer filled with three classrooms of immersive virtual reality systems that simulate welding, industrial painting, CAT excavation and an Oculus-based career exploration program for over 20 trades simulations. It is owned by Big Ideas, a non-profit organization from New Ulm, Minn., that provides opportunities to explore trade skills.

Rural Minnesota CEP is a private nonprofit partner to Career Force located in the same building as Wadena County Human Services in Wadena. It is one of nearly 50 offices statewide offering help to job seekers. RMCEP helps people find jobs, get training they need to get into the job they want, or can offer career exploration for those unsure about where they fit in the workforce.

For more information about the job fair, call Wadena Careerforce at 218-631-7669.