Partners for a Healthy Wadena revives goal of enriching the community

WADENA — Partners for a Healthy Wadena (Partners) announced the revitalization of its organization and continued goal of enriching the community for local citizens and visitors alike.

Some of the city’s most attractive assets were established in the 1990s through efforts of private citizens supporting city government. Partners worked quietly in the background of Wadena for almost 35 years, ensuring many of the area’s most beloved features would last.

Partners volunteers joined together to help restore and add: the refurbished bandstand, downtown, decorative street lights, sidewalk designs, distinctive city entrance signs and the restored historic Northern Pacific Depot along with aspects of the classic BN Park.

Today, Partners is returning with its mission of community betterment and activism through citizen involvement. The town’s cultural organizations, retail establishments, business professionals and positive citizens are invited to participate in its monthly gatherings for community coordination and future visioning.

The community is invited to a reception held at the Burlington Northern Historic Depot on Saturday, June 10 from 2-4 p.m., honoring LeAnn Evans and Kay Browne for their early work with Partners. Guests are invited to share their memories starting at 3 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.

For more information and to join in the new phase of visioning, growth and preservation of a welcoming community, contact Kent Scheer at: kentscheer@outlook.com.