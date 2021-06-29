PIERRE, S.D. — Saying a private donor has stepped forward to foot the bill, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem will send an unspecified number of National Guard members — though, no more than 50 — 1,200 miles south to the U.S. border with Mexico to help, according to her office, "secure the border" from a surge in migrant crossings.

Noem announced the deployment on Twitter on Monday, June 28, following up with a statement on Tuesday morning saying the state would respond to a call from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, who earlier this month joined Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey in writing to 48 other governors calling for law enforcement personnel and resources to patrol the international border.

Tomorrow morning I'm officially announcing up to 50 National Guard troops to Texas to help secure our border. The Biden Administration has failed to keep America safe. We shouldn't be making our own communities vulnerable by sending police to fix Biden's border crisis. — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) June 28, 2021

Noem's announcement, which describes a "national security crisis" at the southern border, comes a week after neighboring Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced she'd dispatched some two dozen state patrol officers to the border for two weeks at Texas officials' request.

The decision to send South Dakota Guard members has raised questions of how the operation is being funded. In Tuesday's release, Noem's office said the deployment "will be paid for by a private donation."

A follow-up question on the reason for the private funding — and whether this suggested the mission was outside the scope of the National Guard's role — went unanswered by the governor's office Tuesday morning.

"I extend my sympathy to the 50 South Dakota families who have become a tool for our governor's political aspirations and those of some anonymous political donor," state Sen. Reynold Nesiba, D-Sioux Falls, said.

Noem has been mentioned as a possible contender for the Republican nominee for president in 2024, though her office has denied she has any intention on running.

Since President Joe Biden took office in January, America's southern border has seen a dramatic upswing in migrants from nations to the south. The influx has been seen by some analysts as a reflection of Biden's decision to nix a border wall and review the previous administration's controversial "remain in Mexico" policy. Earlier this month, Vice President Kamala Harris visited Guatemala and addressed potential migrants at a news conference, saying "Do not come. Do not come."

In Tuesday's announcement, Noem's office said the deployment would last "for between 30 and 60 days."