WASHINGTON — Day two of the second U.S. Senate impeachment trial against former President Donald Trump is expected to begin at 11 a.m. CST Thursday, Feb. 11.

Watch a livestream of the trial below and read the latest coverage here.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, please consider supporting local journalism by clicking on the subscribe button in the upper right-hand corner of the homepage.