SALT LAKE CITY — Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris will participate in the vice presidential debate at 8 p.m. CDT Wednesday, Oct. 7, at The University of Utah. Washington bureau chief of USA Today Susan Page will moderate the 90-minute debate.

Watch a livestream of the event here at 8 p.m.

View a schedule for the rest of the 2020 presidential debates below and keep up on the latest news leading up to the Nov. 3 election here.

Second presidential debate:

Date: Thursday, Oct. 15, from 8-9:30 p.m. CDT

Thursday, Oct. 15, from 8-9:30 p.m. CDT Venue: Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami

Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami Moderator: Steve Scully, senior executive producer and political editor at C-SPAN

Third presidential debate:

Date: Thursday, Oct. 22, from 8-9:30 p.m. CDT

Thursday, Oct. 22, from 8-9:30 p.m. CDT Venue: Belmont University in Nashville

Belmont University in Nashville Moderator: Kristen Welker, NBC News White House correspondent

