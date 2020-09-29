CLEVELAND — President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden participated in the first of three presidential debates at 8 p.m. CDT Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Case Western Reserve University. Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace moderated the 90-minute debate.
The topics for the first debate were Trump and Biden's records, the Supreme Court, COVID-19, the economy, race and violence in U.S. cities, and the integrity of the election.
View a schedule for the rest of the 2020 presidential debates below and keep up on the latest news leading up to the Nov. 3 election here.
Vice-presidential debate:
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 7, from 8-9:30 p.m. CDT
- Venue: The University of Utah in Salt Lake City
- Moderator: Susan Page, Washington bureau chief of USA Today
Second presidential debate:
- Date: Thursday, Oct. 15, from 8-9:30 p.m. CDT
- Venue: Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami
- Moderator: Steve Scully, senior executive producer and political editor at C-SPAN
Third presidential debate:
- Date: Thursday, Oct. 22, from 8-9:30 p.m. CDT
- Venue: Belmont University in Nashville
- Moderator: Kristen Welker, NBC News White House correspondent
