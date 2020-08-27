President Donald Trump will headline the final night of the Republican National Convention on Thursday, Aug. 27. The theme is "Land of Greatness."

Watch a livestream of the event below.

Speakers will include:

  • President Donald Trump
  • Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson
  • Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.
  • Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.
  • House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.
  • Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J.
  • Ivanka Trump, White House senior adviser
  • Ja'Ron Smith, White House assistant
  • Ann Dorn, widow of former police officer killed in St. Louis
  • Debbie Flood
  • Rudy Giuliani, former New York mayor
  • Franklin Graham, evangelical leader
  • Alice Johnson, ex-inmate pardoned by Mr. Trump
  • Wade Mayfield
  • Carl and Marsha Mueller, parents of U.S. aid worker killed by ISIS
  • Dana White, president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship