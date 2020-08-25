CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Live coverage of the Republican National Convention continues Tuesday, Aug. 25. The theme of the second day is "Land of Opportunity."

Speakers include first lady Melania Trump; Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.; Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez; Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron; former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi; anti-abortion advocate Abby Johnson; Maine lobsterman Jason Joyce; Navajo Nation Vice President Myron Lizer; Mary Ann Mendoza; Nicholas Sandmann; Eric Trump; and Tiffany Trump.

Watch a livestream of the event below.

Coverage will continue to be available at 7:30 p.m. CDT nightly until the event concludes Thursday.