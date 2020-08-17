MILWAUKEE — Live coverage of the Democratic National Convention continues for the third night Wednesday, Aug. 19, with former President Barack Obama headlining.

Other speakers include Senator Elizabeth Warren, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, and Senator Kamala Harris, who will accept the Democratic Party’s vice presidential nomination.

Singers Billie Eilish and Jennifer Hudson will perform.

Visit the Democratic National Convention website for the full schedule of speakers.

Watch a livestream of the event below.

Live coverage of the final night of the convention will be available Thursday.