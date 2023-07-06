Coloring book distributed from DFL booth at Wadena County Fair draws ire for gender identity topics

WADENA — Many of this year's Wadena County fair-goers spent time meandering throughout the fairgrounds eating delicious fair food, enjoying carnival rides, visiting the animal barns or taking in a show. But some families with young children were concerned after stopping by the Democratic-Farmer-Labor booth on June 22 and 23.

According to a press release from state Reps. Krista Knudsen, R-Lake Shore, Tom Murphy, R-Underwood, and Mike Wiener, R-Long Prairie, DFL representatives were “handing out coloring books to children with content that was inappropriate in nature.”

This page of the coloring book depicts two individuals talking about consent. The coloring book was distributed by the Democratic-Farmer-Labor booth at the Wadena County Fair. Submitted

The coloring books depicted stylized characters wearing various cross-dress with accompanying text that discussed sexuality, consent and gender.

“Content and messaging specifically aimed at children have continued to be an issue for Democrats,” Knudsen said in the press release. “Topics around sex and sexuality are parents’ to teach when children are old enough, and it is highly inappropriate for a political party to believe it is their place to expose children to these viewpoints.”

Several parents who attended the fair posted to social media, upset that the coloring book was being distributed there. And although they and Republican leaders from around the region have been vocal regarding the issue, the Todd/Wadena DFL leadership isn't saying anything about the coloring book, including where it came from or who was handing it out.

The Pioneer Journal reached out to the Todd/Wadena DFL organizing unit. Alan Perish, a representative of the unit, stated he had no comment as did Kenneth Valenta, treasurer for the Todd County DFL.

Rep. Mike Wiener, R-Long Prairie Contributed photo

Wiener says after numerous calls from both the public and fellow representatives, he attended the county fair on Saturday. There, he says he spoke with the DFL-endorsed Senate District 5 candidate John Peters, who was not the one handing out the color books but just happened to be manning the booth when Wiener arrived.

“I voiced my concerns about the pictures in the coloring book and the statements made in the book, as well as the deceptive nature of the front page images of puppies dressed up in clothing,” Wiener said, adding that Peters was very understanding and receptive to his questions, including some that centered on religion.

This page of the coloring book depicts Joan of Arc wearing men's clothing. The coloring book was distributed by the Democratic-Farmer-Labor booth at the Wadena County Fair. Contributed photo

“One of the images depicted in the coloring book was of St. Joan of Arc, and as a Catholic, I found that to be offensive," Wiener said, adding that the booth had stopped handing out the color book part way through the fair due to backlash.

Wiener did praise Peters for his handling of the interaction between the two.

“Even though we disagree on many things, I give John credit because he is above-else professional,” Wiener said.

This page of the coloring book depicts someone who is asexual and aromantic. The coloring book was distributed by the Democratic-Farmer-Labor booth at the Wadena County Fair. Submitted

When contacted by the Pioneer Journal, Peters stated that the coloring book was not an official DFL document and said he'd been advised by DFL party members to not comment.

“I talked to Rep. Wiener at the county fair, and I am willing to have one-on-one discussions but not necessarily in a public forum,” Peters said.

Tom Murphy , the Republican state representative out of Underwood, is commenting.

“We have been consistently gaslit by Democrat leaders who say these materials are nonexistent or don’t end up in the hands of children, yet here we have the actual coloring book that was being handed out,” he stated in the press release.

Wiener also spoke on the values of the Republican Party and their desire of a big tent party for anyone who believes in the Constitution and limited government to feel welcome. "These fear tactics have been a Democrat staple trying to split people into groups to make them feel like they must vote a certain way to fit in," he said.