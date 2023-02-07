99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Minnesota
|
56 animals rescued from unsanitary conditions near Motley, Minn.

The Animal Humane Society is raising funds related for the "dogs, cats and critters" on its website at animalhumanesociety.org.

A dog laying down in a cage.
This dog was among 56 animals recovered from unsanitary conditions at a residence near Motley.
Contributed / Animal Humane Society
By Dispatch staff report
February 07, 2023 11:12 AM
MOTLEY, Minn. — More than 50 dogs, cats and other animals were rescued from conditions described as unsanitary in Morrison County.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office and the Animal Humane Society reportedly executed a search warrant at 10 a.m. Jan. 24 on the 34000 block of Highway 10, 4 miles south of Motley.

A man checks out a dog.
A dog rescued from a residence near Motley is checked over by a worker with the Animal Humane Society.
Contributed / Animal Humane Society

According to the report, the sheriff’s office responded to a call for service at the residence a few weeks earlier and the deputy noted multiple animals living inside the residence in an unhealthy environment.

When the search warrant was later executed, 56 animals were recovered from unsanitary conditions in the residence, the sheriff’s office reported. The animals are currently being cared for, examined and evaluated by Animal Humane Society staff.

This sheriff’s office stated the case is in the early stages of an investigation and will be forwarded to the Morrison County Attorney’s Office after the facts are compiled. The county attorney’s office will then determine whether charges will be filed.

No more information will be released until the investigation is complete. The Animal Humane Society is raising funds related to this case on its website at animalhumanesociety.org .

The animals ranged in age from only months old to more than 12 years old, according to the Humane Society.

Cats in a cage.
Cats were among 56 animals recovered from unsanitary conditions at a Motley residence.
Contributed / Animal Humane Society

“Constant exposure to filth had left some with severe upper respiratory infections and skin conditions. Some were dehydrated. All of them were frightened, exhausted, and overwhelmed,” the organization stated . “In the coming days and weeks, they will need the vaccines, surgeries, and behavioral care required to prepare them for their second chance. While a case this large requires significant space, time, and resources, AHS is able to serve as a leader in our animal welfare community and meet the needs of every animal thanks to the support of our animal-loving community.”

Assisting at the scene was the Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

A dog in a cage.
This dog was among 56 animals recovered from unsanitary conditions at a Motley residence.
Contributed / Animal Humane Society

By Dispatch staff report
