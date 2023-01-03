Year in review: Check out the Wadena Pioneer Journal's biggest stories from 2022

In 2022, the Wadena Pioneer Journal published 52 issues of the newspaper; 6 magazines; 10 special section inserts; more than 150 standalone stories; and hundreds of photos across our print and digital products.

WadenaPJ.com received 1,233,162 million pageviews and held our readers' attention for 360,556 total engaged minutes, which averages to about 18 seconds per click for 2022.

Readers could've clicked on a story about a new business opening in town, or a feature of a long-tenured school teacher finally retiring, or maybe they just wanted to see what the city and county governments were up to. At the WPJ, we want each of those information-seeking adventures to be different, unique and, hopefully, informative.

The staff of the Wadena Pioneer Journal thanks you for an amazing year. Here are a few of our biggest stories from 2022.

Region 14C baseball: Josh Dykhoff, Bluffton walks-off Perham in 10-inning classic; Geiser celebrates 50 years

Bluffton's Cody Geiser, left, and Justin Dykhoff celebrate the game-tying run in the seventh inning in Bluffton's 5-4 win over Perham in 10 innings on Aug. 6, 2022, at Al Krueger Field in the Region 14C second round. Jared Rubado / Wadena Pioneer Journal

In August, Pioneer Journal sports editor Jared Rubado told the story of a dramatic playoff win for the Bluffton Braves in 10-inning, walk-off fashion . He also highlighted the 50-year career of Terry Geiser, manager of the Bluffton Braves, as he reflects on baseball and what this team means to him.

"It's very special because I've known these people since they were born," Geiser said in an interview with Rubado. "My grandpa and great-uncles all started it up. It's been something you go to and watch ever since you were little. This is in our blood. It's baseball in Bluffton, and it brings our whole family together."

Of the Region 14C second-round walk-off win, Rubado wrote: "Most players never get a chance to be in that scenario in a meaningful game. Then again, most players aren't Josh Dykkhoff. The Bluffton standout launched a deep fly ball over the head of Perham's Chris Ruther in center field to send the Braves' faithful home happy in the bottom of the 10th inning."

The Braves would advance to the 2022 Class-C Minnesota Baseball Association State Tournament but ended up losing 3-1 to the Jordan Brewers in the third round.

The story of the Bluffton Braves' regional tournament walk-off win received 1,113 pageviews and 1,732 engaged minutes through the Pioneer Journal's website, which averaged out to 1 minute, 33 seconds of engaged time per reader.

Wadena County Ag Society president jailed following felony theft charge

In July, Pioneer Journal editor Michael Johnson reported on the Wadena Ag Society president being charged with two counts of felony theft .

In the criminal complaint, Darin Lehmann, 38, also president of the Wadena County Fair Board at the time, allegedly filled his personal vehicle with diesel about 20 times, totaling $1,624, and made the charges on the Fair Board's accounts.

Also included in the complaint, Lehmann stated he became “greedy with charging for fuel especially towards the end.” He admitted that he started charging some fuel to the Ag Society due to personal hardship but intended to pay it back. He estimated he owed $500-$600.

"I’m not going to say that it was kosher, it was the right thing … but I’ve also put in a lot of time and effort and work into here,” Lehmann said in an interview with Johnson. "I don’t think I’ve done anything wrong."

The story of felony theft charges for the Wadena Ag Society president received 1,719 pageviews and 1,705 engaged minutes through the Pioneer Journal's website, which averaged out to about 1 minute of engaged time per reader.

Seventh District Judge Ireland Robertson remembered for caring heart in and out of the courtroom

The Honorable Judge Sally Ireland Robertson didn't care to be called "Judge" outside the courtroom. She was a friend to many and a devoted worker for the people of this region. Contributed photo

In August, Johnson also wrote a fitting tribute for Seventh Judicial District Judge Sally Ireland Robertson , who passed away after a years-long battle with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, and FTD (frontotemporal disorders).

Robertson "was a hard working trail breaker," Johnson wrote, who was the first woman to practice law in Wadena County and one of the first female judges in the Seventh Judicial District, which consists of chambers in Wadena, Long Prairie and Detroit Lakes.

Johnson interviewed Robertson's daughter, Caitlin, who said: "I wish I had had more time with her, but I’m thankful for all that she did for me and her community. I know she inspired a love of literature that led to me being a songwriter. I do think she influenced me to see the good in people."

The story of Judge Sally Ireland Robertson received 875 pageviews and 1,477 engaged minutes through the Pioneer Journal's website, which averaged out to 1 minute, 41 seconds of engaged time per reader.

Just named employee of the month, Wadena 23-year-old was never seen again

One of the first stories written about Carla Beth Anderson's disappearance appeared in the Wadena Pioneer Journal in November 1987 pleading with the community to share information. From the Wadena Pioneer Journal archives

In January, Pioneer Journal editor Michael Johnson told the story of a local missing person case dating back to 1987 .

On the night of Friday the 13th in November 1987, Johnson wrote, deer hunters were gearing up for the opening weekend, a fire burned in a swamp on the edge of town, an unremarkable brown car was stolen and the employee of the month at the local Hardee's vanished without a trace.

Carla Beth Anderson, 23 at the time of her disappearance, had blonde hair, blue eyes and a half-inch scar above her right eye. Her store manager, Wayne Wolden, said she was very well-liked.

"She was a fantastic employee. Wonderful personality, lighthearted, smiling a lot," said Wolden, in a previous interview.

She was last seen on Nov. 13, 1987, at about 8 p.m. after being dropped off at her apartment building, the Greenwood Apartments, by her mother and step-father with a full cup of soda and multiple movies on VHS. She did not show up for her morning shift on Nov. 14 and, upon entering her apartment, an empty soda cup was found and one of the movies was in the VCR.

The story of the disappearance of Carla Anderson received 705 pageviews and 1,007 engaged minutes through the Pioneer Journal's website, which averaged out to 1 minute, 26 seconds of engaged time per reader.

4-lane expansion will bring dramatic change to Wadena’s corridor

Interested parties gathered around a map showing a planned four-lane expansion through Wadena on Thursday, Aug. 25, at the Maslowski Wellness and Research Center. Michael Johnson / Pioneer Journal

In August, Johnson also reported on the first public open house, hosted by the Minnesota Department of Transportation, on the Highway 10 expansion project .

Derek Schmidt, a project manager with consulting firm WSB, said, "I think everyone is in favor of having four lanes, it’s just getting through the tough part of getting property access, and safety."

Johnson also reported on concerns by Wadena residents, which focused on keeping business accesses along Highway 10.

"To be effective for the existing businesses, the project has to have adequate access to the businesses. And if we remove left hand turn lanes, we remove the ability for people to take lefts into our properties, that’s going to impact traffic," said Tom Paper, owner of Wadena Hide and Fur.

A second public information open house was held in December and final plans for the project are expected in fall 2023. Construction is slated to begin in 2025.

The story of the first Highway 10 expansion open house received 773 pageviews and 996 engaged minutes through the Pioneer Journal's website, which averaged out to 1 minute, 17 seconds of engaged time per reader.

From the entire staff of the Wadena Pioneer Journal, we hope you have a happy new year and we can't wait to continue bringing you stories about Wadena, its people, and greater Wadena County.