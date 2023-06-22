What you need to know about this year’s Wadena County Fair

WADENA — The Wadena County Fair is back and better than ever because of some new attractions, fair organizers believe.

The 129th annual Wadena County Fair began Wednesday, June 21, and ends Sunday in Wadena. New this year is the side-by-side barrel races that were slated for 7 p.m. Wednesday, aka “Preview Day,” at the grandstand arena.

“It’s a new event. We’ve never tried it before,” said Justin Berg, a volunteer on the Wadena County Fair Board. “It's just like horse racing only with side-by-sides.”

A utility vehicle or side-by-side barrel race is a timed event similar to horse barrel racing using three identical barrels set in a cloverleaf pattern. Barrels are empty and comprised of plastic material.

“We're just doing that kind of to kick off the fair, and we're gonna do it as a $5 entry,” Berg said of the admission cost to view the side-by-side racing. “It’s a cheap grandstand event that everybody can come to watch for a reasonable price.”

ADVERTISEMENT

More than 40 different shows and events were planned for last year’s fair, along with a carnival midway, 4-H and FFA project displays, a kids' petting zoo and plenty of food options to choose from.

“I take care of the Enduro races is what I run myself,” Berg said of his primary responsibility at the fair. “And then I help organize the promoter for the tractor pull. I'm not so involved with the rodeo, but demo derby I help organize that.”

The bull riding will be at 7 p.m. Thursday on the fair’s “Day Care Day,” and the Enduro races are at 6 p.m. Friday on “Senior Citizens Day” at the fair. The tractor pull will start at 7 p.m. Saturday on the fair’s “Veterans Day” and the demo derby will be at 1 p.m. Sunday on “Family Day.”

MORE ARTICLES BY FRANK LEE:





“I'd say the demo derby, the Enduro races and the tractor pull are some of the favorite grandstand events,” Berg said of the fair attractions that require an admission cost.

Gate admission is free, as is parking, which is a bit of an anomaly for county fairs in this area.

Berg said of the side-by-side barrel racing: “I've seen it on YouTube and it looked interesting. And I think there are more places around the area that are starting to do it. And we've heard good feedback from other county fairs that have tried it, so we just decided we wanted to try it.”

The Wadena County Fair is planned and presented by the Wadena County Agricultural Society, whose board is made up of volunteers. The fair is made possible through the generosity of sponsors and fairgoers.

“What makes it great is seeing friends and family and watching the kids enjoy themselves, visiting with people, watching families come out and have fun, and enjoying the shows we put on at the grandstand event,” Berg said of the Wadena County Fair.

ADVERTISEMENT

Berg said he has been involved with the past three Wadena County Fairs; the board voted to cancel the 2020 fair because of COVID-19 concerns.

“We have a whole new fair board for the most part so that’s exciting,” Berg said.

The rodeo attraction remains a popular draw and attracts those who are more rural or come from a farming community, according to Berg, rather than those interested in motorsports.

“We went with a new rodeo company — 3T Bucking Bulls — that’s new this year,” Berg said. “We were with Wojo’s Rodeo for, I think, two or three years, and the reason we switched is because we wanted to try and go with someone who is more local.”

Many of the events are offered free of charge also, but there is a cost involved in attending the grandstand shows and enjoying the food and carnival rides.

“I like going out to the carnival, getting a corndog and some cheese curds or lemonade,” Berg said of the perennial food favorites.

Rides on the midway were part of the 2017 Wadena County Fair in Wadena. Wadena Pioneer Journal file photo

The fair’s primary focus is to “serve as a showcase the talents of the youth of the community by providing a means of education, exhibit and competition of the various livestock and non-livestock projects the youth are involved in,” according to the Wadena County Ag Society.

“Everything you do nowadays is expensive … so we have to try to keep it affordable for the general public. Otherwise, they're not going to come to the fair,” Berg said. “The fair — it’s a free fair — so the gate admission is free. The only thing we charge for is the grandstand events.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Wadena County Agricultural Society also uses the fair “to highlight the heritage of the community, and its ties to agriculture, industry and businesses that are the backbone of the community,” according to the society’s mission statement.

“It is our goal to create a memorable, safe and fun event that appeals to families and individuals of all ages and backgrounds,” according to the Wadena County Fair website.

For more information about the Wadena County Fair or the Wadena County Agricultural Society, call 218-639-0760, email Wadenacountyfair@gmail.com , or visit online www.wadenacountyfairmn.com or www.facebook.com/wadenacountyfair .