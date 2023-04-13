What you need to know about this year’s ‘St. Ann’s Springfest’

WADENA — St. Ann’s Catholic Church’s Springfest returns for an evening of “fine dining, fun and fellowship.”

The Church of St. Ann’s annual event began in the early 2000s and has been held every year since its inception, except in 2020 when the event was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We were just weeks away from the event when everything was shut down,” Barb Piecek recalled.

Piecek is the business manager of the Churches of St. Ann, St. John and St. Joseph, which belong to a community of eight parishes “united to provide for the pastoral and spiritual needs of all.”

“The school was in operation, here, and so Springfest was a major fundraiser for the school,” Piecek said of St. Ann’s Catholic Church.

St. Ann's Catholic School in Wadena closed at the end of the 2009-10 school year. Photo by Brian Hansel

Springfest will take place from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, April 14, at the Catholic parish at First Street Southeast and Emerson Avenue Southeast in Wadena. The event begins with a champagne reception and games of chance.

“The money raised helps youth cover the expenses for their different activities, like their Steubenville trip to Ohio — it’s a mission-like trip for youth — and NCYC (National Catholic Youth Conference), the Good Samaritan Fund and the ordinary operating fund,” Piecek said.

The fundraising dinner is served at 6:15 p.m. Friday at the parish. The menu includes a salad, beef tenderloin or chicken cordon bleu, twice-baked potato, seasonal vegetables and dessert.

Church of St. Ann's Springfest silent auction items are on display on a table as part of a previous fundraiser for the Wadena parish. Contributed / Barb Piecek

Piecek said of the 7:30 p.m. live auction, “The items come from our parishioners — different businesses downtown that donated goods or services.”

The parish of St. Ann was founded in 1895 amid the growing line of railroad towns from St. Cloud to Fargo, according to its website.

St. Ann's Catholic Church is located at First Street Southeast and Emerson Avenue Southeast in Wadena. Frank Lee / Wadena Pioneer Journal

“Usually, we don't have a theme,” Piecek said of the auction items. “But this year, the donations include a lot of vintage items — old school desks from St. Ann's, past pictures of St. Ann's parish. There are even some Christmas nativity scenes that are very old.”

The Church of St. Ann is one of the few consecrated churches in the Diocese of St. Cloud, according to St. Ann’s website, but that doesn’t mean its parishioners or its officials don’t know how to have fun. There will be games throughout the eventing of Springfest.

“In the past, we've had different raffle-type games, so people would purchase a ticket,” Piecek said. “But this year, it's going to be no cost to participate in the games.”

Tickets to Springfest are $35 each (or $400 to reserve a table for eight) — day care will be available at the event — according to a flyer at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Wadena. Tickets are available at the St. Ann parish office, Weber’s Wadena Hardware Co. and O’Kane Dental Care.

Piecek said seating for Springfest will be limited to 180 tickets and that the annual fundraiser has sold out in previous years.

For more information about Springfest or to pre-register, call 218-632-7309 or visit St. Ann’s Catholic Church at 514 First St. SE in Wadena.