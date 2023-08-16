What you need to know about this year’s Bluffton Hometown Days

BLUFFTON — The summertime fun continues with Bluffton Hometown Days.

The two-day event starts Friday, Aug. 18, in the city of about 200 that is located about 5 miles west of Wadena. The 11th annual event even includes a parade on Saturday.

“I love that Bluffton still has a small-town community feel where everyone kind of watches out for each other,” said Katie Uselman, co-owner of 218 Insurance Partners LLC in Wadena. “It’s really kind of like a big family where you watch out for your neighbor.”

The business owner lives in Bluffton, and she estimated about 500 people attended the last Bluffton Hometown Days, essentially more than doubling the size of the local population.

“It just depends on when you come and what’s for you,” Uselman said. “Lots of people will come to the movie in the park, which is more family-based along with the car show, and then stay for the fireworks and that's just Friday night.”

The old-fashioned fun continues on Saturday starting at 11 a.m. with food vendors such as the Bluffton Lions, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Baby’s Bagels, Knutson Concessions and Slim Piggins BBQ.

“Along with having options of food, there's going to be the kids' whiffle ball game so a lot of people come out and attend that part and stick around for the kids' pedal pull after the parade and then take off for the day,” Uselman said.

There will be inflatables for children to play on from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and a 2 p.m. coin scramble when the beer garden opens.

“In previous years, the Bluffton Lions hosted the beer garden,” Uselman said. “The Bluffton Fire Department is taking it over this year as a fundraiser. The Lions will still have a food stand.”

VFW Post 3922 Color Guard led the 2017 Bluffton Hometown Days parade along the main drag of town. Wadena Pioneer Journal file photo

Uselman’s husband is a firefighter. She said she and her husband moved to Bluffton in 2009.

“Some people choose to come for the first time in the mid-afternoon Saturday and maybe watch the parade and stay for the beanbag tournament and the band in the evening,” Uselman said.

Eric’s Dance Band will supply live music in the community center at 4 p.m. Saturday, and at 6 p.m. later that day there will be a bike giveaway and a 7 p.m. raffle drawing.

“There is no cover charge for the street dance,” Uselman said. “One of the things that helps fund Bluffton Hometown Days is we do a raffle every year, so if people have the opportunity to we encourage them to purchase one of those raffle tickets to help support the event.”

The festivities end with the band Time Machine , which will perform from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday.

“We change the band from year to year so our band this year is called Time Machine, and they actually do three different sets of music,” Uselman said.

The first set to be performed by Time Machine will be 1970s arena rock music, the second will be 1980s pop music and the final set will be music by 1980s hair bands.

“I feel like Bluffton Hometown Days is an excellent example of everyone coming together to put a day together to celebrate our community,” Uselman said.

“I think it’s an affordable event of healthy fun. It’s hard to find just simple things that you can bring your family to anymore. … It’s just a really classic rural Minnesota event that you can’t go wrong with.”

Schedule of events

Friday, Aug. 18



6 p.m.: D.J.’s Powerhouse Car Show with food and live music.

8 p.m.: Movie in the park.

9:30 p.m.: Fireworks.

Saturday, Aug. 19



11 a.m.: Food vendors.

11 a.m.-6 p.m.: Inflatables for children to play.

Noon: Bluffton Braves children's whiffle ball game.

Noon: Mosquito Hunt clue posted.

2 p.m.: Coin scramble.

2 p.m.: Bluffton Fire Department beer garden opens.

3 p.m.: Parade.

4 p.m.: Bean bag tournament.

4 p.m.: Eric’s Dance Band in the community center.

4 p.m.: New York Mills FFA pedal pull.

6 p.m.: Bike giveaway.

7 p.m.: Raffle drawing.

8 p.m.-midnight: Street dancing featuring Time Machine.

