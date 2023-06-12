What has Miss Wadena 2022 been up to?

WADENA — With her first year of college at the University of Minnesota Morris under her tiara, Grace Gallant is still a Wolverine at heart as she proudly continues in her role as Miss Wadena 2022.

The Wadena Pioneer Journal recently caught up with Gallant to see what life has been like over the past year, and she graciously shared about the fun she has had in her Miss Wadena role. She’ll be crowning the next Miss Wadena at 7 p.m., Sunday, June 25, at the Wadena Memorial Auditorium.

PJ: So Grace, what have you been up to recently?

Gallant: I just finished my first year at college at the University of Minnesota Morris where I’m majoring in communications, media and rhetoric, and psychology. I’ve also been attending a lot of events representing the community, and just having fun. I’ve met a lot of other royalty from surrounding areas and that has been a lot of fun as well.

PJ: What's it been like to take on the role of Miss Wadena?

Gallant: Being Miss Wadena is something I have wanted since I was 5 years old. I’m incredibly honored to represent the town, and it means a lot to me to be a role model for a variety of people in the community. It’s also been really cool to do this alongside my sister Madelyn. We have made a lot of really good memories together.

Grace Gallant plays guitar and sings during Miss Wadena 2022. Michael Johnson / Pioneer Journal

PJ: What did you do as Miss Wadena?

Gallant: The most important part of my role is representing the town, going to other pageants, a variety of parades and other events, which have been really fun. I also handed out medals and did the Princess Warrior 5K, collected food and performed at local events. It’s really about being present.

PJ: What did being Miss Wadena teach you about the community of Wadena?

Gallant: I’ve never been a very social person, and this role really helped me open up and get to know the people in the community. I also learned that the community of Wadena comes together, they are always there to support. A good example of this was the Princess Warrior 5K. There were so many people from the community that attended that event, and the large turnout was another example of how our community is there for each other. It really says a lot about who we are in Wadena when we show up for those who need it. The support for the pageant itself was well-attended. I always knew that our community was tight-knit but didn’t realize the full extent until this year.

PJ: Do you have any advice for the next Miss Wadena?

Gallant: Just enjoy it, it goes by so fast. It definitely feels like I just started and now it’s coming to an end. Also to be the best role model you can be, be in the moment, and meet as many people as possible to immerse yourself in our amazing community!

PJ: Is the world of pageants continuing for you?

Gallant: (I) thought about doing another one, maybe Miss Minnesota or Miss Morris — but we’ll see what the future holds.