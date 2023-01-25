STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
News | Local
West Central Telephone Nominations and Election Committee to meet Feb. 22

The committee will choose candidates for District 1 and District 4.

News Staff
By News Staff
January 25, 2023 07:00 AM
WADENA — West Central Telephone’s Nominations and Election Committee members are meeting Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. at the Sebeka office to appoint official candidates who wish to serve on the board of directors. If you are interested in serving on the cooperative’s board, contact a committee member before the meeting. Members include David Anderson, Patricia Pederson, James Runyan, Mark Callahan, Josh Whirley, Lyle Matson and Hazel Yliniemi.

The committee will choose candidates for District 1 and District 4. Harvey Aho, currently representing District 1, has expressed plans to seek reelection. The seat for District 4 is currently vacant.

The cooperative’s 73rd annual meeting is scheduled for May 8 at 6 p.m. with registration beginning at 5 p.m. A spokesperson for West Central Telephone stated that if a person is interested in becoming a board member, they should review the bylaws found in the 2023 telephone directory and contact a member of the Nominations and Election Committee. Call 218-837-5151 for more information about the election process.

WADENA COUNTY
Wadena Pioneer Journal newsroom
