Wesley Hospital building to be preserved for community

WADENA — Joel Beiswenger wants people to know the former Wesley Hospital building will not be demolished.

Contrary to what some in the community are speculating, the Astera-owned facility in Wadena will be repurposed to serve the community, according to the president and CEO.

“People are assuming that is our intention or our desire to tear the building down, and we know that that is polarizing in the community,” Beiswenger said.

The Wadena County Historical Society talked to attendees of the Wadena Rotary Club’s Corn and Chicken Feed at Burlington Northern Park and the farmers market on Aug. 10 and Aug. 11, respectively. The nonprofit society asked what they would like done with the historic building.

“There was confusion as to the ownership of the building, and some people were asking if the Historical Society actually owns the building versus the hospital,” said Amy Yaeger, director of strategic marketing and business development for Astera Health.

Su Legatt asked for the public's suggestions at the 2023 Corn and Chicken Feed at Burlington Northern Park about repurposing the historic Wesley Hospital building in Wadena. Contributed / Lina Belar

Su Legatt, a community engagement artist who solicited input at the Rotary fundraiser and farmers market, said the majority of ideas fall into three categories: low-income or emergency housing, small business offices or vendor space, and museum or cultural space.

“If you go back historically, the Wesley Hospital Association was the entity formed back in the ‘20s to make that happen, which at that time was a mission of the Methodist Church here in the region,” Beiswenger said of the former hospital’s origin in the community.

The Historical Society will host more opportunities for people to share their ideas about what to do with the Wadena building in the coming months.

“It became community-owned in the ‘40s — still as the Wesley Hospital Association — but a transition from the church as the sponsor to a community not-for-profit,” Beiswenger said.

Joel Beiswenger, Astera Health president and CEO Wadena Pioneer Journal file photo

“And then in 1974, when it was repurposed from a medical facility to a support facility — and the ownership — we were renamed from Wesley Hospital Association to Tri-County Hospital. Eventually, that became Tri-County Health Care. And then … we became Astera Health.”

The Historical Society would like the former health care facility maintained for “a public purpose that will reflect positively on the original builders and its use as a public institution that benefited the community for many years.”

“As the owner, we've had full control, full responsibility for it for maintenance, upgrades, purpose,” Beiswenger said. “All of those things have been within the control of what is today the organization Astera Health.”

The building “embodies the qualities of permanence, stability and importance in the community … and could be a major contribution to the health and welfare of the community in new ways for many years to come,” according to a Historical Society pamphlet about repurposing the facility.

“It is not our intention to gift the property to anybody in the community, so if there's a misperception that that's happened with the Historical Society, that's not true,” Beiswenger said.

Tours of the historic building in Wadena will also be offered at the farmers market on Sept. 15. According to Legatt, about 30% of those at the Aug. 11 farmers market took the tour.

“When we moved out of it in 1974 to the then-new hospital across the street, which today we now call our ‘Legacy Campus,’ it was at that point repurposed and a great deal of it not used,” Beiswenger said. “Its purpose over the years has become a support facility for us.”

The hospital campus has been located at 415 Jefferson St. N. in Wadena for decades. The new facility is located on city-annexed land just over the Wadena County border in Otter Tail County.

“Now that we have relocated out to our new campus, the Legacy Campus has all of the space necessary that we'll need for all of those support functions, so it is our intention to relocate all of the departments and services … in the Wesley Building over to the Legacy Campus,” he said.

The Jefferson Street North building in Wadena that prompted the relocation to a new 125,900-square-foot facility in neighboring Otter Tail County is nearly 50 years old and was built to accommodate the needs of Wadena and surrounding communities at that time.

“Our laundry processing facility is in the lower level of the Wesley campus and will remain there for probably at least the next couple of years while we repurpose space in the Legacy Campus and convert that to a new laundry processing facility,” Beiswenger said.

“And then the third floor of the building presently houses all of our historical hardcopy, medical records, and that is going to remain there indefinitely … so we are actually going to be continuing to use a portion of the building.”

People can submit their suggestions for repurposing the building at the Wadena County Historical Society website . They can also call 218-631-9079 or email their thoughts to 603wchs@arvig.net .

“We've made it very clear our intention about our future with that building, that we wish to preserve it as a historical asset in the community,” Beiswenger said. “We just need to work with the community to find its right purpose for its next several decades.”

FRANK LEE is the features writer for the Wadena Pioneer Journal. He may be reached at 218-631-6470 or at flee@wadenapj.com .