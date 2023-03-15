WDC students explore careers at CLC-hosted event

BRAINERD — Wadena-Deer Creek students Ella Stroeing and Hailey Kircher say they know what they want to be doing after graduating high school.

But the seniors still attended the Lakes Area Career Exploration Day (formerly known as Bridges Career Exploration Day) on Friday, March 10, at Central Lakes College in Brainerd.

“I was really skeptical at first. I was like, ‘We're seniors. We’re going to a career fair now?’” Stroeing said as other students made their way to various parts of the campus. “It seemed a little bit late to be doing things like this. But it's been really interesting so far.”

About 2,400 high school students from 20 different schools explored potential career fields, industries and jobs and visited with more than 150 business representatives and interacted with them through hands-on activities, demonstrations and presentations at the event on Friday.

“It is a partnership that the chamber and the college are proud of because we believe that it’s about a marriage between education and business. That’s why we’re here: for stronger communities,” CLC President Hara Charlier told local business and industry leaders.

Kircher is an 18-year-old Wadena resident and was among the other students from the Wadena-Deer Creek school district who attended the private event that was hosted by CLC and the Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce for the first time since 2020.

“I got to try a Cheez-It with liquid nitrogen,” Kircher said of the hands-on activity she tried at Lakes Area Career Exploration Day. “We got to eat it, actually. It was freezing. It was a cool experience.”

Agriculture and natural resources; business and finance; communications and media; education and child care; hospitality and culinary; and engineering, construction and trades were among some of the careers that included activities like the one Kircher tried at the Brainerd event.

“I've always thought about the idea of being a police officer or something similar but we'll see where it takes me,” Kircher said at the event, which included representatives from the Brainerd Police Department, the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office and CLC’s criminal justice program.

Kircher said she was accepted to the University of Minnesota-Duluth and the 18-year-old plans to major in criminology. Stroeing lives in Wadena but the 18-year-old said she will be attending Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, after graduating high school.

“I have not picked out a major,” Stroeing said. “I just kind of want to keep my options open as of right now. But I'm really interested in writing and working with people and things like that.”

Among the four-hour event’s activities was a visit to the welding lab classroom where high school students could practice welding on Minnesota-shaped metal cutouts they could take home.

“We brought all of our juniors and seniors today, so it would be about 100 students we brought with us today,” said Toni Kraska, a Wadena-Deer Creek Middle-High School counselor.

Careers and programs were grouped into clusters on the CLC campus, so students could find their own activities, demonstrations and presentations or talk to business or industry representatives that interested them.

“I think it's very valuable for students to talk to people in the jobs to learn what they do on a day-to-day basis,” Kraska said.

Health sciences; human services and pre-social work; information technology; public safety; liberal arts and sciences; music and performing arts; and manufacturing and transportation were also some of the careers and programs the high school students explored at the event.

“I just think it's a great opportunity. It's hands-on and they get to see what people really do in their jobs,” Kraska said about Lakes Area Career Exploration Day.