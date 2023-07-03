Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
WDC seniors awarded more than $100,000 in scholarships

Local businesses, organizations and families with connections to the communities of Wadena, Deer Creek and Bluffton provided the scholarship funds to WDC high school seniors earlier this year.

A group of Wadena-Deer Creek seniors receive scholarships in 2023.
A group of Wadena-Deer Creek seniors receive scholarships in 2023.
Contributed / Wadena-Deer Creek School District
Today at 12:26 PM

WADENA — The new school year is mere months away. But thanks to the generosity of area businesses and individuals, new Wadena-area college students can breathe a little earlier.

The 2023 Wadena-Deer Creek High School "Awards and Recognition" Program was held May 17 in the Robertson Theatre at the WDC Middle/High School.

A total of 29 seniors were awarded about $102,600 in scholarships from local businesses, organizations and families that have connections to the communities of Wadena, Deer Creek and Bluffton.

"This does not include outside scholarships that the students may have received directly from the schools themselves," WDC Counselor Toni Kraska said in a news release.

Kraska added that those scholarships/awards would add up to several thousands of dollars.

"Congratulations to the WDC Class of 2023," Superintendent Lee Westrum said in the news release. "The awards you received are well deserved!"

Westrum also presented a special award to longtime WHS/WDC employee Joyce Boyne for her "dedication and commitment to the Wadena-Deer Creek Scholarship Fund."

"Joyce has been involved with the Scholarship Fund for 42 years and since her retirement, she has been doing it as a volunteer," Westrum stated. "Thank you the businesses, organizations and families for your generous donations! Your investment in our students is an investment in our future!"

For a complete list of scholarship winners, visit https://www.tinyurl.com/4zem22tt.

