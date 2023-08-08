WDC School Board prepares for November referendum

WADENA — A special meeting of the Wadena-Deer Creek School Board was held on July 31 in the middle school/high school media center to discuss an upcoming school district referendum.

Communication specialist Todd Rapp gave a virtual presentation to board members outlining the rules and responsibilities for the referendum campaign process.

Superintendent Lee Westrum said that the WCD School Board has been working on a facilities upgrade plan to present to the voters in November.

“Part of the planning process was gathering input from the community and staff members through seven listening sessions that were held last winter. A plan has been submitted to MDE for review and comment, and when the district receives the feedback from MDE, we will share it with the community,” Westrum said.

Lori Christensen, a consultant from ICS, also presented to the board regarding core messaging and a communication plan. The communication plan and messaging will include the creation of a new website with information about the needs, plans, tax implications and voting details for the public to utilize as a source of information about the referendum. Voters will make their decision on Nov. 7.

With a focus on sharing information with the community, Westrum said, “Many meetings have been scheduled throughout the fall to provide information to the voters. And of course, citizens can always contact school board members or myself with any questions they might have.”

The meeting schedule includes presentations to staff, parents, community groups and public meetings in each town in the district. Board members were asked to attend as many of these meetings as possible to help share information and answer questions.

The next Wadena-Deer Creek School Board meeting is scheduled for Aug. 21 at 5:30 p.m. in MS/HS media center.

